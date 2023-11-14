Qatar Shell Celebrates Qatari Workforce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Shell hosted its 14th annual Qatarization Day to celebrate its talented Qatari workforce of over 350 people. The event was attended by Qatar Shell's leadership team and special guests from Qatar's energy industry.

Under of the theme of Today's Journey, Tomorrow's Legacy, Rick Tallant – Managing Director Qatar Shell gave a keynote speech, highlighting the importance of building the company's Qatari workforce:“Today we recognise and celebrate how our local talent has helped build a strong business in the country. It is essential that we build a sustainable workforce to deliver on our commitments in the country. Qatar has a lot to offer the world and we have so much to be proud of.”

Rashid Majid Al Sulaiti, Deputy General Manager Qatar Shell, reflected on how Qatarization will build the future of the company:“Qatar Shell has been on a journey. A journey to build a company that contributes to building a sustainable and prosperous Qatar by building the skills and competencies of our people.”

The event was also an opportunity for Qatari staff to share what Qatarization means to them and how the company can create a stronger working environment for current and future staff.

Among the many Qataris who spoke at the event, Maryam Manojahri, Qatar Shell's first female production unit manager at Pearl GTL, said:“Qatar Shell has given me the opportunity to gain knowledge in both technical and leadership competencies to build my skills over the years. I was blessed to get the chance to strengthen my skills and push myself to enhance my career development. Now I'm in the privileged role to transfer this knowledge to my Qatari colleagues to continue and build the future of the company.”

Omar Al Mulla, Head of Regional Corporate Relations, Shell, commented:“Three key ingredients to greater Qatarization are ownership, performance, and empathy. Ownership of your own development and commitment to develop yourself. Consistent performance at the highest level possible. And empathy with your colleagues, your organisation, your country to not only achieve your own personal goals but contribute to the bigger goals around you.”

Qatar Shell concluded the event with an award ceremony to recognise outstanding performance over the past year from its Qatari staff.

Rick Tallant concluded:“Qatar Shell's vision is to become the employer of choice for Qatari nationals to enable the successful delivery of Shell's current and future projects in Qatar. Employing and developing Qatari staff at all levels in the organisation is vital to realising that vision.”