ODI World Cup 2023: India's Quest For Perfection In The Mega Event; Netherlands Challenges The Unbeaten

India has clinched the Asia Cup title, soared to the top of the ICC rankings, and is now poised for an opportunity to complete an unbeatable league campaign at the World Cup. While opinions on the team's credibility may still be under discussion, it's hard to overlook their dominance, the impressive winning streak, and the diverse range of their performances. Netherlands shares little in common with India, except for the pre-tournament camp at Alur. Despite initial losses to Karnataka in practice games, the Dutch have fashioned a commendable World Cup campaign, securing notable victories against South Africa and Bangladesh.

For an associate nation, the chance to face India doesn't come often. Although there was an 11-year gap since their previous encounter at the SCG, they find themselves playing against Rohit Sharma's team again within 12 months-a peculiar sign of progress. With a Champions Trophy berth at stake, the Dutch aim to prove they're not just a checkbox for India. Tomorrow presents an opportunity for them to make a resounding statement in one of the most vibrant settings in international cricket.

Match Details:

When: India vs Netherlands, November 12, 14:00 IST

Where: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Weather Forecast:

Expect a pleasant day in Bengaluru with no rain in the forecast. The temperature has slightly dipped with winter approaching. The Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its 'bat second' character, has seen chasing teams win three out of four games. The pitch, located to the left of the one used by New Zealand, features a hint of grass as a binding element.

Team News:

India:

India, enjoying a six-day break since their last game against South Africa, is likely to field a full-strength team, as hinted by head coach Rahul Dravid.

Tactics & Strategy:

Max O'Dowd, despite a lean run, faces the formidable new-ball attack. The probable XI includes Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands:

Netherlands is expected to maintain the same XI as the previous game, unless opting for a change in the under-performing opener.

Tactics & Strategy:

Scott Edwards, a proficient player of spin, will be crucial against Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav on a ground with the highest spin economy rate among the venues in this competition. The probable XI includes Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeren.

Key Facts:

- A win against Netherlands would equal India's longest winning streak (9) in the ODI format.

- Virat Kohli averages only 25.33 from six ODIs played in Bengaluru.

- Netherlands has hit just 24 sixes in the tournament-only two more than Rohit's tally so far.

