Russia Keeps One Warship In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps one warship on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

As of 07:00 on November 12, there was one enemy warship in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov, the post said.

There are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including one ship armed with up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles.