Local Chapter Of Transparency International Has Plan For Panama

The massive nationwide protests and closures of main roads such as the Inter-American Highway have caused multiple effects from the economic level to the health sector and the supply of food and essential supplies.

Some organized groups and unions seek that Law 406 which approves the contract for the exploitation of copper to the Minera Panamá company be repealed immediately. Other organizations hope that the Supreme Court of Justice will issue a ruling on the unconstitutional claims that have been presented.

In this context, it is crucial that the government takes measures to regain citizen trust that allows democratic governance.

To this end, the local chapter of Transparency International has requested the Executive urgently take the following actions:

Guarantee the continuity of the democratic order, protecting the fundamental rights of all: life, physical integrity, transit, assembly, protest, freedom of expression, of the press, of the exercise of lawful economic activities, etc. No society can function without law and order. The loss of the lives of three citizens, as well as the multiple effects that have occurred, are tragedies that could have been avoided and that now await justice to do its job.

Separate from public service officials who are involved in acts of corruption or lack of transparency, such as serious cases revealed by journalistic investigations, namely: the Minister of Commerce ignoring the warnings of the Administration Attorney about the steps that should be taken to grant a new mining contract; the Minister of Public Works, Rafael Sabonge , endorsing with his vote the mining contract in Cabinet Council, despite having personal business with the company, a situation that shows the ineffectiveness of the National Authority for Transparency and Access to Information (ANTAI). ) in its role of monitoring compliance with the conflict of interest law and its effectiveness. Likewise, an investigation is imperative that clarifies the participation of the Vice President and presidential candidate, José Gabriel Carrizo , in the financing of the 2019 electoral campaign, including his connection with the Bagatrac company, which has been notably favored with works contracts in this Administration.



Stop the abuses committed during this Administration in relation to the use of public resources, such as the various social aids used for clientelism or privileged militants of the party in power, parallel decentralization, contracting without bidding, millionaire funds for deputies, and many cases more, without control institutions such as the Comptroller's Office or ANTAI doing their work. It is essential that the 2024 budget puts a stop to these abuses and demonstrates fiscal responsibility.



4. A PLAN FOR TRANSITION

Present an action plan with post-ruling management scenarios of the Supreme Court, which avoids improvisation in the face of the legal and economic realities that will arise, so that the country has peace and tranquility, and we can make the orderly transition towards a country free of open pit metal mining, which is the overwhelming and unquestionable will of the majority. This plan must be disseminated as widely as the million-dollar media campaign in favor of the mining company that was deployed during the year.



A change of direction on the part of the Government is urgently required to recover peaceful coexistence, restore the social fabric, and maintain the democratic order that allows the elections in 2024.

"Actions such as those we propose here must be a priority in the remaining months of this Administration, to confront the multiple problems that afflict Panama,"