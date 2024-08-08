Moph Shuts Private Medical Complex In Qatar Over Unlicensed Nursing Staff
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public health (MoPH) has temporarily closed a general medical complex in the private sector due to the employment of unlicensed nursing staff.
An inspection by specialists from the Department of Healthcare Professions at the Ministry of Public Health discovered that two nurses were practising without professional licences at the complex. The inspection also uncovered other violations of the laws regulating nursing and healthcare institutions in the country.
Efforts are currently underway to take all necessary legal actions against the complex and the practitioners found in violation, in coordination with the relevant state authorities.
MENAFN08082024000063011010ID1108533150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.