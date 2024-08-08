Moph Shuts Private Medical Complex In Qatar Over Unlicensed Nursing Staff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) has temporarily closed a general medical complex in the private sector due to the employment of unlicensed nursing staff.

​An inspection by specialists from the Department of Healthcare Professions at the Ministry of Public Health discovered that two nurses were practising without professional licences at the complex. The inspection also uncovered other violations of the laws regulating nursing and healthcare institutions in the country.



Efforts are currently underway to take all necessary legal actions against the complex and the practitioners found in violation, in coordination with the relevant state authorities.