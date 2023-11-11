Zelensky Congratulates Duda On Poland's Independence Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video conference call with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Saturday greeted him and the entire Polish nation on Independence Day.

That's according to the Ukrainian President's press service , Ukrinform reports.

“Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's independence will always be a strong support for the freedom of Poland,” the readout says.

Zelensky noted the importance of strong relations between Ukraine and Poland as one of the foundations of European unity.

"European unity – our common interest – can be powerful only when one of its foundations is the alliance between Ukrainian and Polish will, when we are together, both in the European Union and in NATO, and in all defining moments of our shared history. Together, we are at least twice as strong," he said.

For his part, Andrzej Duda emphasized that his country will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression and on the way toward membership in NATO and the European Union.

The president of Poland congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on the European Commission's decision to launch negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"I congratulate you on this progress and on the fact that despite the challenging military situation, you are fulfilling the next requirements on the path to the European Union. We not only cheer for you but will also support you, we will support your aspirations," the president of Poland said.