Construction Of Stormwater Networks In Basra

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Baghdad-based Sar Albraa for General Contract and Trade has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for the "Construction of Stormwater and Water Networks in Al Kubiya Neighbourhood, Basra Governorate."

The contract is valued at $235,510.

The potential end date is given as Thursday, October 23, 2025.

(Source: UN)