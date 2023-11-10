Construction Of Stormwater Networks In Basra

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Baghdad-based Sar Albraa for General Contract and Trade has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for the "Construction of Stormwater and Water Networks in Al Kubiya Neighbourhood, Basra Governorate."
The contract is valued at $235,510.
The potential end date is given as Thursday, October 23, 2025.
(Source: UN)
MENAFN10112023000217011061ID1107409973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.