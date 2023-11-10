Egyptian Red Crescent: Kuwait Is Third Largest Humanitarian Aid Sender To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is ranked third among countries which sent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression on the strip on October 7, according to statistics released by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society on Friday.

The Egyptian Red Crescent stated that the total humanitarian aid which arrived at the Egyptian city of Al-Arish before entering the Gaza Strip had overreached 9.262 tons.

Egypt is at the top of the list of countries that provided aid with a tonnage of 6,900 tons. Libya came second with 546.9 tons, while Kuwait came third with 412 tons. Qatar came fourth with 286 tons, according to the Egyptian society.

The statistics also showed that the total volume of aid provided by Arab countries to the people of Gaza amounted to 8,495 tons compared with 767 tons provided by non-Arab countries.

Kuwait has established a continuous air bridge since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip to transport urgent humanitarian aid to Al-Arish Airport via 17 flights.

The Kuwaiti aid to Gaza included food, clothes, tents, blankets, solar panels, drilling equipment, bulldozers, trucks, medical supplies, and 19 equipped ambulances. (end)

mm











MENAFN10112023000071011013ID1107409781