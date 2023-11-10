Turkish Cypriot Leader In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar attended the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.
The Economic Cooperation Organization Summit Meeting was held with the participation of the presidents and representatives of the member countries.
