Turkish Cypriot Leader In Uzbekistan


11/10/2023 2:05:26 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar attended the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The Economic Cooperation Organization Summit Meeting was held with the participation of the presidents and representatives of the member countries.


  • Famagusta Gazette

