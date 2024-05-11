Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament And Suspends Key Constitutional Articles

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah announced the dissolution of parliament in a televised address on Friday.

He cited recent hardships as the impetus for this drastic action, emphasizing the urgent need to safeguard the nation's paramount interests without hesitation or delay.

In addition to dissolving the legislature, the Emir declared a temporary suspension of certain constitutional articles for up to four years, during which the country's democratic processes will undergo comprehensive evaluation, as reported by Reuters.

The responsibilities of the National Assembly will be temporarily transferred to the Emir and Kuwait's cabinet, according to state TV. This shift in governance marks a significant centralization of power in the hands of the Emir and his cabinet, a move justified by the need to address immediate national concerns.

Kuwait's legislature historically holds more power than comparable institutions in other Gulf monarchies, playing a significant role in the country's political landscape. This has often resulted in political standstills that have repeatedly led to cabinet reshuffles and previous dissolutions of parliament.

The Emir's decision underscores a critical juncture for Kuwait as it navigates through these challenging times, seeking to reevaluate and possibly recalibrate its approach to governance and democratic engagement.

