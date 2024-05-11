Iraq Requests UN To End Political Mission By 2025

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Iraqi government has asked the United Nations to end its governance and human rights mission in Iraq by the end of 2025.

Reuters, in a report published on Friday, May 10, wrote that Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, has called the continuation of the UN mission-especially its political operations-in Iraq“unnecessary.”

According to the report, the UN mission in Iraq also referred to as“UNAMI,” was established following the US military invasion of the country in 2003 and has collaborated with the government of Iraq in various sectors over the years.

Based on existing reports about UNAMI's activities in Iraq, the head of this entity often engages with senior political, judicial, and security officials in efforts deemed“important” by its supporters for preventing and resolving conflicts, though critics often describe it as“intervention.”

In a letter to António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Prime Minister of Iraq wrote,“Iraq has succeeded in taking significant steps in many areas, particularly those under the mandate of UNAMI.”

Iraq's request for the UN to dissolve its mission in the country comes as the government of Somalia, in a similar move last week, also called for the end of the UN's political mission in its country.

The Foreign Minister of Somalia has written to the Security Council requesting the withdrawal of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

