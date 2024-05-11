NIA Searches Six Locations In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at six locations across Jammu province in Pakistan-backed conspiracy to spread terror in the region, an official statement said.
Extensive searches were conducted in Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of the region by the NIA teams in a case relating to the conspiracy by banned terrorist organisations and their offshoots to carry out violent attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.ADVERTISEMENT
The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating material, including digital devices, documents etc. from premises linked with hybrid terrorists, overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers and cadres linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits, it said.These include Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb
Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc., said the statement issued by the NIA.The NIA had registered a suo moto case on June 21, 2022 to dismantle the terror network operated by these outfits as well as their newly launched offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat
Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others, it added. Read Also NIA Raids 9 Locations In Kashmir Rajouri Attack: NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 3 Pakistan Nationals
As part of its investigations into the case, the NIA has been cracking down on various locations in recent months.
“Today's searches were aimed at dismantling the terror network in Jammu province and scuttling the plans of the banned terrorist organisations to disturb the peace and communal harmony in J&K by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers,” the statement said.
