JHCO, UNRWA Send Fourth Medical Plane To Gaza To Bolster Health Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), dispatched on Thursday a new medical aircraft carrying about 45 tonnes of supplies aimed at supporting the health sector in the Gaza Strip.

This is the fourth aircraft sent by Jordan, JHCO Secretary General Hussein Al Shibli said, noting that preparations included coordination with the Foreign Ministry, the Jordan Armed Forces/ Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) and security agencies, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The plane's cargo is expected to reach the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah border crossing, where the supplies will be distributed to hospitals in Gaza to boost their capacity, he added.

Shibli noted that this aid aircraft falls within JHCO's ongoing efforts to deliver the donations of Jordanians to the people of Gazaand provide assistance to the operational hospitals in the Strip.

Stressing JHCO's commitment to preparing and sending medical, relief and food aid to the war-torn besieged enclave, Al Shibli said that the organisation continues to accept cash donations through JHCO's accounts at Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and the organisation's website: