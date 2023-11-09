Jigarthanda Double REVIEW: Will Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah's Action-Comedy Win Fans' Hearts? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jigarthanda Double X, which is being produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Alankar Pandian, and S. Kathiresan in collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj, is released by Stone Bench Films, Five Star Creation, and Invenio Origin.

"Jigarthanda DoubleX" is slated to be released on November 10, 2023, which is Diwali. It is a stand-alone prequel to the 2014 movie "Jigarthanda." S. J. Suryah and Raghava Lawrence play the lead parts. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music and background score for the movie, while S. Thirunavukkarasu handled the photography and Shafique Mohamed Ali handled the editing.



Also Read:

Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details

Jigarthanda Double X Synopsis: The tale revolves around the collaboration of a fearsome mobster and a filmmaker to produce a Western film, set in Tamil Nadu in 1975. The filming of the project started on December 12, 2022, in Madurai. The first schedule of principal photography began at Thandikudi and concluded there in a span of 14 days.

November 10, 2023, is the planned release date for the movie, along with Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions. Sun TV obtained the broadcast rights, while Netflix obtained the streaming rights.

Dhanush on Jigarthanda 2

Actor Dhanush shared his positive evaluation of the film "Jigarthanda" on social media after its special preview. He praised the film's technical skill and brought attention to Karthik Subbaraj's abilities as a director. Additionally, Raghava Lawrence was hailed by Dhanush as a revelation in the part, while S. J. Suryah was commended for his outstanding performance.

Also Read:

Is Sushmita Sen reuniting with filmmaker Ram Madhvani again post Aarya 3 success?

He complimented Santhosh Narayanan's score for the movie and saved special appreciation for the final 40 minutes, calling it emotionally impactful. Dhanush sent a hearty farewell to the actors and crew. His favourable assessment is certain to whet moviegoers' appetites for "Jigarthanda 2."



