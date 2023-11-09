GCC Supports Kuwait's Draft Resolution At APA On Respecting International Conventions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The third coordinative meeting of the GCC member states held Thursday supported a Kuwaiti resolution on respecting international conventions and treaties ahead of discussing it at the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's (APA) permanent political affairs committee's gathering in Baghdad Friday, said a Kuwaiti lawmaker.

Speaking to KUNA, Dr. MP Hamad Al-Matar, head of Kuwait's delegation to the meeting, said the GCC member states expressed support to the Kuwaiti draft resolution to be presented to the committee's meeting on Friday to approve it and refer it to the APA executive board due on Turkiye on November 26.

The draft resolution calls for respecting international conventions and treaties signed among countries, including the Khor Abdullah agreement inked between Kuwait and Iraq, he elaborated.

He stressed that Kuwait respects all international treaties, urging all parties to do the same.

He indicated that the coordinative meeting touched upon another Kuwaiti draft resolution calling for upgrading the APA charter. (end)

