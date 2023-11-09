President Of Italy Arrives In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9 . At the
invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President
of Italy Sergio Mattarella has arrived in Tashkent on an official
visit, Trend reports.
The president was met at the Tashkent International Airport by
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other
officials.
After a short conversation, Italy's president has left for his
residence.
Tomorrow, in accordance with the program, negotiations will take
place at the highest level.
The agenda includes issues of further development of
Uzbek-Italian strategic partnership and expansion of mutually
beneficial cooperation in priority areas.
President Sergio Mattarella will also travel to the cities of
Samarkand and Khiva, where he will get acquainted with the cultural
and historical heritage of Uzbekistan.
