FSSAI Issues Stricter Norms For Sweets, Bakery Product & Oil Reuse

(MENAFN- KNN India) Madurai, Nov 9 (KNN) Sweet shop owners have been asked to follow the norms issued regarding production and sales of sweets and savouries ahead of Diwali festival.

The food safety department on Wednesday issued guidelines for shop owner selling confectioneries.



In a statement, designated food safety officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Madurai, V Jayaramapandian, said that many people are buying and consuming sweets and savouries of all kinds for Diwali.

“Only makers and sellers of sweets and savouries with a licence from the food safety department are permitted to sell their products and the public should buy only from such shops. All shops must only serve sweets and snacks which are made from high quality ingredients in a hygienic environment,” he said.

The officials further instructed shops to ensure that only trained personnel handle and supervise the preparation of the sweets and snacks.



“Oil used once should not be reused by heating. All baked food products must have proper labels on the packaging with details such as ingredients used, manufacturing and expiry date. There should be absolutely no presence of any insects or dust in the sweets and savouries,” added Jayaramapandian.

Food safety department officers will be monitoring the sweet shops.

(KNN Bureau)