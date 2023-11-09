Kuwait's KNPC, Abdullah Al-Salem University Seek Further Scientific Research Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Abdullah Al-Salem University seek to join hands to exchange know-how, scientific research and development, after the two sides signed a memorandum of understadning.

"This MoU sets the foundation for an important partnership with Abdullah Al-Salem University and plays a positive role in scientific research and development," Wadha Al-Khateeb, KNPC CEO, said in a statement Thursday.

Scientific and Technological development required specialized academic expertise, she noted.

Dr. Moudhi Al-Humoud, Chairperson of Abdullah Al-Salem University's Constituent Board, said cooperation with KNPC would serve common aspirations at different levels.

The MoU, signed yesterday by Al-Khateeb and Al-Humoud, would include field training for students, supervising post-graduate students, encourage innovation, register patents, holding conferences and workshops and visiting refineries. (end)

