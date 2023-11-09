US Justice Department unseals high-end brothel network in Boston, Virginia

(MENAFN) According to court documents recently unsealed by the U.S. Justice Department, a sophisticated "high-end brothel network" was discovered operating in Boston and Northern Virginia. The network was allegedly managed by Hana Lee, James Lee, and Junmyung Lee, and its clientele included a diverse range of individuals, such as politicians, high-tech and pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military officers, government contractors with security clearances, professors, lawyers, scientists, and accountants. The court documents did not name any specific clients who had used the brothel's services.



The operation involved the leasing of luxury apartments for use as high-end brothels, with a focus on recruiting primarily Asian women to work in these establishments. These brothels were promoted through deceptive means, as the trio posed as a high-end nude photography business on two websites. In reality, the DOJ alleges that this was a front for the brothel, which charged clients between USD350 and USD600 per hour for their services.



To access these services, clients were reportedly required to complete a form listing their employer and provide a reference. The DOJ states that they interviewed 20 of the men involved in the investigation. Payments were made in cash, directly to the woman with whom the appointment was made. Notably, the cost of services increased with their level of intimacy, as indicated in text messages detailed in the charging documents.



The collected payments were then handed over to one of the three men charged in the case, who subsequently converted the funds into Western Union checks, as outlined in the court documents. The trio meticulously maintained phone records of their clientele and would send them a "menu" of available services. As of now, a lawyer representing the accused individuals has not responded to requests for comment from ABC News.

