National Guardsmen Down Russia's Orlan Recon UAV Near Bakhmut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Rubizh Operational Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard shot down a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone on the Bakhmut axis.

That's according to National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy actively uses these UAVs for aerial reconnaissance to detect Ukrainian positions,” the report reads, adding that the drones are involved in spotting artillery fire and provide target coordinates to loitering munitions operators.

In general, since early this month, National Guardsmen have already intercepted two Orlan-type UAVs, as well as two kamikaze drones – Zala and Lancet.

Daily battles are also reported with the enemy FPV drones reconnoitering and attacking Ukrainian positions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated 308,720 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.