King Meets EU Parliament President

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, at a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Tuesday, warned of the catastrophic long-term repercussions of the war on Gaza, which have caused wide-scale destruction and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.

During a meeting attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the King called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its war on Gaza and to allow the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a Royal Court statement.



His Majesty warned against the continuous escalation in the West Bank and settler violence against the Palestinians, which could lead to an explosion of the situation, the statement said.

These violations and provocations in the West Bank are nothing but a reflection of the extremist rhetoric of the Israeli leadership, the King said, calling for curbing the spread of these violations as they fuel the conflict.

His Majesty reiterated Jordan's rejection of the Israeli measures and continuous violations in Jerusalem as an occupying force in restricting the freedom of worship for Muslims at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

The King stressed that a military or security solution will not resolve the Palestinian cause, and that the only way to reach regional stability is by working towards just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador in Belgium Saja Majali attended the meeting.





