Shifting The Face Of Science Worldwide, Mary Kay Inspires The Next Generation Of Young Women In STEM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In honor of National STEM Day, Mary Kay is highlighting Young Women in the United States and across the globe who are changing the face of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

As Mary Kay STEM grant recipients blaze trails globally to help solve some of humanity's most complex problems through science and innovation, the company is committed to providing education grants and STEM-learning opportunities to build a more robust pipeline of female STEM talent in the future.

After joining her 7th grade math Olympiad team, Angela Busheska was inspired to pursue a career path in STEM – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The now 20-year-old young woman from Macedonia is a social entrepreneur and research innovator. Busheska developed an app designed to help users live a more sustainable lifestyle by utilizing machine learning algorithms. She is making her mark on the STEM field and received a Mary Kay Young Women in STEM grant. As a global leader in women's empowerment and innovative science, Mary Kay launched the grant program and social campaign in 2020 to help shift the perception of“the face of science,” and encourage young women to pursue STEM-related fields of study and career paths.

According to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, women remain a minority in scientific fields and are under-represented in areas such as computing, digital information technology, engineering and mathematics. This year, Mary Kay will award six new grants to young women pursuing STEM related research or programs in their community.

In 2022, Mary Kay also provided its first Continuing Education STEM grant to 17-year-old Ivanna Hernandez who strives to become the first Latin American woman astronaut to go to Mars. The Colombian native is inspiring other young women to pursue higher education in aerospace, astronomy, astrophysics and physics.“There will always be someone who is willing to teach, guide or help you in whatever goal you set for yourself,” said Hernandez.“So, if you put your mind to it and don't give up, you can achieve and be absolutely anything you want to be!”

In celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Mary Kay hosted a STEM Youth Summit at the Richard R. Rogers (R3) Manufacturing/R&D Center, the company's global manufacturing facility. To inspire the next generation of female leaders in STEM, Mary Kay welcomed 25 girls in under resourced communities to learn more about professional STEM paths.“At Mary Kay, we celebrate young women who are embracing higher education and careers in STEM areas as we continue to help narrow the gender gap and bias in scientific and related fields,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science at Mary Kay Inc.

As Mary Kay STEM grant recipients blaze trails around the world to help solve some of humanity's most complex problems through science and innovation, the company is committed to providing education grants and STEM-learning opportunities to build a more robust pipeline of female STEM talent in the future while also empowering more young women to pursue STEM-related careers.

A Special Report on Sustainability: 2023 At-A-Glance

In a world that is rapidly evolving, Mary Kay Inc. stands at the forefront of change, not only championing the cause of women but also recognizing the immense power they hold in shaping our global economy and driving meaningful change in sustainability efforts. In this year's Special Report on Sustainability, we delve deep into our unwavering commitment to creating a harmonious balance between enriching women's lives, who are pivotal in our global economic progress, and ensuring a sustainable future for all. Our sustainability program reflects our promise to make decisions that are good for our planet and its people while honoring Mary Kay's four core values: Make Me Feel Important, the Golden Rule, our Go-Give Spirit and Balanced Priorities.

To learn more about Mary Kay's global sustainability strategy, click here .