Türkiye's 1St Spacecraft To Travel To Moon In 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye aims to complete all processes in the first spacecraft
developed with the Lunar Research Program (AYAP) within the scope
of its National Space Program in 2026 and launch the vehicle into
space, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
According to information obtained by Anadolu from the Scientific
and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK), the
country's 10-year plans and targets were determined within the
scope of the National Space Program prepared with the contributions
of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the Turkish Space
Agency (TUA) and various institutions in the country.
The AYAP, as one of the first of the 10 programs announced, aims
to make Türkiye one of the few countries with a presence on the
moon.
The first phase of the AYAP aims to explore the moon from orbit
and make first contact with the lunar surface, while the second
phase aims to land a rover on the surface using the soft landing
method.
Within the scope of the first phase of the AYAP, mission
operations will be carried out by developing a spacecraft that will
reach the lunar orbit from Earth, collect data from there and then
contact the lunar surface.
In addition, with the success of the technologies, products,
software and equipment to be developed with national resources, the
country's international reputation for system development and the
ability to carry out challenging mission operations will be
increased.
Within the scope of the AYAP, it is aimed to carry out Türkiye's
first moon and deep space missions and gain operational
experience.
It is planned to develop a spacecraft that can operate in lunar
orbit (400,000 kilometers or around 249,000 miles from Earth) and
is suitable for soft landing.
In addition, the Hybrid Propulsion System developed with
domestic facilities is planned to gain space history, and
high-resolution images and scientific data related to the origin of
water on the moon, mini-magnetosphere formations, surface
components, surface temperature and reflection maps and radiation
from the lunar surface will be translated into information by
scientists in Türkiye.
Although the project is currently being carried out under the
AYAP within the National Space Program, many stakeholders from
industry and academia in the country have direct input.
For this reason, it will also contribute to strengthening the
country's space ecosystem.
Another contribution will be to increase Türkiye's competence in
space sciences and the level of international cooperation with the
information to be obtained through the data to be collected by the
scientific payloads developed by domestic and international
partners on the spacecraft.
With this project, which will open the door to deep space for
the country, the interest of young people in space science and
technologies will be strengthened.
Spacecraft
Within the scope of the spacecraft, the system level design
phase has been completed and a detailed design
(equipment/module/component development) phase is being carried
out.
The qualifications of all equipment to be used on the spacecraft
for the mission have been reviewed and the production of
qualification models for some equipment has been initiated.
After this equipment passes the qualification test, flight
models will be produced and integrated into the spacecraft.
Within the scope of the spacecraft, contracts were signed for
equipment and components with long delivery times, and the planning
of all equipment to be used on the spacecraft flight model was
completed.
After the production of flight models of the subsystems and
equipment that make up the spacecraft, system-level integration
will be carried out, followed by environmental (vibration,
thermal-vacuum and electromagnetic compatibility) and functional
tests.
All processes are planned to be completed in 2026, and the
vehicle will be launched the same year.
Since it is Türkiye's first lunar mission, the success of the
mission was prioritized above all else and plans were made.
In this context, while deciding on domestically developed
equipment, it was taken into consideration to be at least at the
prototype level and qualification model plans were realized.
Although there were collaborations for the procurement of some
components and equipment from abroad, the moon mission and the
spacecraft were designed indigenously.
The integration, tests and operations of the vehicle will also
be carried out by Turkish human capital using its
infrastructure.
The spacecraft developed within the scope of the first mission
(AYAP) is being designed by taking into account the requirements of
the soft landing mission.
In addition, concept design studies are also being carried out
for the reconnaissance vehicle within the scope of the AYAP's
second phase, together with some of the equipment (such as landing
gear) and technologies (such as image-assisted navigation) required
for soft landing.
While focusing on projects that will provide Türkiye with
strategic capabilities, extensive and intensive work is being
carried out on Earth observation and communication satellites,
small satellites and the Internet of Things, launch systems, ground
segmentation, remote sensing, space observation systems and their
components, as well as deep space (AYAP) and manned space missions
with the recent National Space Program in order to be more
effective in space.
