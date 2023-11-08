Turkish Fenerbahce to play against Bulgarian club Ludogorets in Conference League

(MENAFN) Scheduled for Thursday, a thrilling UEFA Europa Conference League Group H showdown will feature the Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce squaring off against the Bulgarian club Ludogorets.



Fenerbahce is poised to continue their dominant performance in the group stage, as they aim to secure their fourth consecutive victory, while Ludogorets will be striving for their second win in the same group. This highly anticipated match will unfold at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad, setting the stage for a battle of football excellence.



In recent times, Fenerbahce has demonstrated exceptional form, with just one loss in their last 21 European matches, underscoring their prowess on the continental stage. Their European competition history is a testament to their experience and competitive spirit, having participated in a total of 263 matches.



Within this extensive record, Fenerbahce has accumulated 104 wins, 55 draws, and 104 losses. These encounters have seen the team from Istanbul net an impressive 355 goals, while conceding 372 goals to their opponents.



Adding to the Turkish football excitement on Thursday, another Turkish club, Besiktas, will engage in a challenging match against the Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt in Group D of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The footballing world eagerly anticipates these clashes, as these clubs strive for success on the international stage.

MENAFN08112023000045015839ID1107394600