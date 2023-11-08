Azerbaijan marks 3rd anniversary of liberation of Karabakh region

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan marked the third anniversary of the liberation of the Karabakh region from Armenian occupation with celebrations on Wednesday, known as Victory Day.



In honor of Victory Day, parades took place in the capital city of Baku, with the participation of soldiers, conflict veterans, and a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives during the war.



Similar parades were organized in various cities, including Ganja, Barda, Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan.



The majority of the Karabakh region, which had been under Armenian control for nearly three decades, was reclaimed by Azerbaijan during a 44-day conflict in the autumn of 2020. This war concluded with a Russian-brokered peace agreement and paved the way for diplomatic normalization with Yerevan.



On November 8, the Azerbaijani military successfully recaptured the city of Shusha, leading to its declaration as Victory Day by a presidential decree.



Initially, Victory Day was planned for November 10, coinciding with the conclusion of the Second Karabakh War, but it was later rescheduled to avoid conflicting with the anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's passing, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

