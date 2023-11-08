Fuel shortage threatens shutting of Indonesian hospital in Gaza within 24 hours

(MENAFN) The Indonesia Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip is going to stop functioning because fuel is going to finish in 24 hours for generators, its manager cautioned on Wednesday.



“Generators will run out of fuel in 24 hours,” Atef al-Kahlout declared in a press release.



He mentioned that the primary generator at the hospital had already ceased functioning.



“If the hospital is not supplied with fuel in the next 24 hours, its operations will come to a complete halt,” al-Kahlout said.



The hospital's administrator has made an appeal to the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene and establish secure routes for injured Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip to be transported to Egypt for medical treatment.



Israel has halted fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip until the release of hostages held by Hamas.



Since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, Israel has launched continuous air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip.



The Palestinian casualties have reached at least 10,328 people, including 4,237 children and 2,719 women, while the Israeli death toll stands at nearly 1,600, according to official figures. In addition to the high number of casualties and widespread displacement, Gaza's 2.3 million residents are facing shortages of essential supplies due to the Israeli blockade.

