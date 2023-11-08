Reason Why Israeli Proposes Relocating Palestinian Refugees to Western Nation

(MENAFN) In the wake of the Gaza conflict, Israel's Intelligence Ministry has put forth a novel proposal to address the growing number of displaced Palestinians, estimated to be around 1.4 million and rising. The plan involves a westward journey, potentially all the way to Canada, for these refugees.



As residents of Gaza were directed by Israel to vacate and head towards the southern border with Egypt, questions arose about the fate of over 2 million Palestinians. A leaked Israeli government document, dated October 13 and revealed by Israeli news site Sicha Mekomit, sheds light on the brainstormed ideas within some Israeli government circles. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office clarifies that these are only "initial thoughts" and won't be considered until after the conflict, the proposal outlines a multi-step approach.



Initially, the plan envisions refugees heading to Egypt, a country that has historically been reluctant to absorb Gaza residents. As such, Egypt could serve as a staging ground for the mass relocation of Palestinians to other nations. The proposal suggests that Egypt, along with Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, might offer financial support for this displacement and potentially consider accepting refugees in the short or long term.



What makes this proposal particularly striking is the identification of one specific Western country, geographically distant from the conflict, for potential resettlement due to its perceived "lenient" immigration policy. This aspect of the plan introduces a contentious element to the proposal, opening up discussions about the feasibility and implications of such a relocation effort.



