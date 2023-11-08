Turn Halloween Into Magical UHD Movie Night: Leawo's Blu

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shenzhen, Guangdong Nov 8, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

It's that mystical time of the year when the shadows grow longer, and the moonlight takes on an eerie glow. As Halloween approaches, Leawo, a professional multimedia solution provider and an award-winning video/audio converting software supplier, invites customers to embrace the spirit of the season with its 40% - 60% off UHD Blu-ray Toolkit during 2023 Halloween Sales & Promotion . Halloween's sale unleashes enchanting discounts on the high-quality UHD Blu-ray solution, ensuring users can savor their favorite horror classics in unprecedented clarity. Don't miss this chance to turn Halloween movie night into an unforgettable UHD experience.

As one of the most comprehensive UHD solutions, Leawo Ultimate UHD Toolkit integrates 3 programs into 1 package, including UHD Ripper, UHD Copy and UHD Drive Tool. Normally fetching $309.85, this bundle is only $123.94 during the promotion. In other words, a lifetime license for each module is only $41.31. The following are detailed introductions of 3 modules in this package.



Regarded as the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray ripper, Leawo UHD Ripper could rip and convert 4K UHD Blu-ray discs, 4K Multi-angle UHD Blu-ray discs, 4K UHD Blu-ray folder, 4K UHD Blu-ray ISO file to video/audio files in 180+ formats like MP4, MKV, 4K MP4, 4K MKV, Lossless MP4, Lossless MKV, etc. It could preserve the original video and audio quality including HDR10, HDR10+ or Dolby Vision image and 7.1 audio channel for quality lossless playback in 4K UHD Player/TV.

Leawo UHD Copy to back up 4K UHD Blu-ray movies via removing the AACS 2.0 protection upon 4K UHD Blu-ray discs. Beyond that, Leawo UHD Copy offers 2 copy modes: Full Movie and Main Movie. The Full Movie mode delivers quality lossless BD100 to BD100, BD66 to BD66, and even 1:1 3D UHD disc backup, keeping every element in source 4K Ultra HD movies. Main Movie mode enables 1:1 movie-only backup of UHD discs for space and time-saving. As for picture quality, the HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision image quality of the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray can be preserved perfectly. Leawo UHD Drive Tool enables to downgrade of UHD-unfriendly Firmware on Blu-ray drive to a compatible version for 4K UHD Blu-ray ripping, copying or playing via certain programs, like Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, Leawo Blu-ray Copy and Leawo Blu-ray Player. With this superb yet flexible drive downgrade tool, clients are allowed to read, rip, copy or burn the discs without any.

A bout Leawo Software

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media dissemination and utility software based in Shenzhen, China and was founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.