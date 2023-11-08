Earthquake Of 7.2-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Maluku Island

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- An earthquake of 7.2-magnitude hit (Teba) province South Eastern Maluku Island located East of Indonesia on Monday, no threats of tsunami, material damage or loss of lives were reported.

In a statement, the Geological Agency (GA) of Indonesia said that the location of the earthquake was at latitude 6.31 south and longitude 129.77 east, with a depth of 10 km, noting that residents of a number of areas adjacent to Maluku Island felt the tremors of the earthquake in varying degrees.

Local authorities warned residents to avoid high buildings in the affected areas and to remain calm and not cause panic. (end)

aab













MENAFN08112023000071011013ID1107391601