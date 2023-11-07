Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently published an extensive report on the Real Estate Crowdfunding market, providing valuable insights into the factors influencing its growth. This comprehensive report covers essential information about market drivers, constraints, and opportunities, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the markets dynamics. It also includes a detailed analysis of industry developments and trends shaping the Real Estate Crowdfunding market. Furthermore, the report offers a thorough assessment of the market on both a global and regional scale, providing comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

In 2021, the global real estate crowdfunding market was valued at $151.9 billion. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, the market is expected to experience remarkable growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach a total value of $1,351.1 billion.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1301

Understanding Real Estate Crowdfunding

Real estate crowdfunding allows companies to raise capital through online crowdfunding platforms, making it easier for individuals to invest in real estate projects. Utilizing the internet and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, companies connect with potential investors. Crowdfunding enables businesses to secure funding that might be difficult to obtain through traditional methods. It also offers investors the opportunity to own a portion of a company or a real estate asset.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are expected to drive the growth of the global real estate crowdfunding market:

: The increasing number of construction projects, including commercial structures, residential buildings, hospitals, clinics, schools, and more, is a primary driver of market growth. Construction loans are also gaining popularity, further boosting the real estate crowdfunding market.: Blockchain technology is gaining traction due to the growing demand for smart contracts and tokenization. Blockchain-based real estate crowdfunding streamlines purchase and sale agreements, rental agreements, property management tasks, and related services. It offers peer-to-peer financing for real estate ventures and transforms real estate processes, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market.

However, the market faces limitations due to the high risk associated with real estate crowdfunding.

Impact of COVID-19

The real estate crowdfunding market experienced a significant downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction industry faced multiple challenges during the pandemic, resulting in a sharp reduction in the number of projects. This setback hindered the growth of the real estate crowdfunding market.

North America : North America is expected to hold the largest share in the real estate crowdfunding market, primarily due to the presence of key market players. Massive crowdfunding from major financiers is also expected to create untapped growth opportunities in the region. The United States and Canada are likely to contribute significantly to the growth of this regional market.

Regional AnalysisKey Market Players

Leading players in the real estate crowdfunding market include:



CrowdStreet, Inc.

RM Technologies LLC

RealCrowd, Inc.

Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc.

Groundfloor Finance Inc.

DiversyFund, Inc.

EstateGuru OU

AHP Servicing LLC

Crowdestate AS

Fundrise, LLC Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global real estate crowdfunding market is segmented based on investors, models, applications, and regions:

Investors :



Individual Investors Institutional Investors

Models :



Lending Equity

Applications :



Residential Commercial

About Report Ocean

Report Ocean is a trusted provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients across various industries. Their mission is to assist clients in achieving their top-line and bottom-line objectives, ultimately enhancing their market share in todays competitive landscape. Report Ocean is a reliable source for innovative market research reports, offering a comprehensive solution to individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443024759/2796/2023-11-06T05:46:03