Algeria PM Laments Grave Human Rights Infractions Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The world is witnessing "grave" human rights violations committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinians, Algeria's Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane said on Tuesday, citing the North African nation's concern over these developments.

Describing the turn of events as "painful," the Algerian prime minister told a session of Africa's top human rights court that the Palestinians continue to be the victims of serious human rights violations, condemning the international community's silence in the face of this onslaught.

He underlined Algiers' growing concern over the latest developments in the Middle East conflict, saying his country stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and backs their "inalienable rights" to statehood, calling for "effective international prosecution" in a bid to hold Israel accountable for its actions. (end)

mr









MENAFN07112023000071011013ID1107385800