UAE, China ask UN Security Council to bring about ‘actionable’ solution for Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) The United Nations (UN) Security Council is expected to adopt a resolution on Palestine that is "actionable," as desired by China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



“Amidst this catastrophic situation, we emphasize the need for the Security Council to act with urgency and adopt meaningful and actionable resolution,” declared Ambassador Zhang Jun, China’s high-ranking envoy at the UN, giving a mutual declaration with his UAE equivalent Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh.



China, currently holding the rotating chair of the UN Security Council, has expressed support for UN chief Antonio Guterres' call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.



Zhang, the Chinese representative, emphasized the urgent need for such a cease-fire to facilitate the rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid. This call comes as the UN Security Council held its sixth emergency session since October 7, prompted by the surprise attack launched by the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel.



“We urge all parties to take steps urgently towards cessation of hostilities, to ensure the protection of civilians,” Zhang pointed out.



He stressed that all parties involved in the Palestine conflict should ensure the unrestricted and ample delivery of essential goods and services to the entire population in the Gaza Strip.

