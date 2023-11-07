How Anti-Semitism Is A Breeding Ground For Terrorism

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Isn't it an ambitious goal to try to beat down the most ancient and sophisticated of hatreds? Throughout centuries, anti-Semitism has been taking different forms, including vandalism, harassment, assault, and – as a culmination – mass murder of Jews.

However, one should not mistakenly believe that anti-Semitism is only about discrimination against Jews. If left unaddressed, this prejudice poses a threat to a society as a whole, representing a serious blow to democratic values.

Today, the fight against anti-Semitism faces another challenge. Escalation of the Israel-Hamas war has fueled a hostility toward Jews at unprecedented rates. When the conflict erupted, anti-Semitic incidents followed throughout the world, and Europe was no exception.

“One major challenge that is already appearing right now is the growing anti-Semitism in many European countries,” Dino Krause , an expert on transnational jihad at the Danish Institute for International Studies, told this author.

“Since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, we have already seen a measurable increase in antisemitic hate crimes, for example, targeting synagogues, Jewish schools, or Jewish people in public.”

In France alone, which houses the largest Jewish community in Europe, police recorded more than 300 physical acts of anti-Semitism during the first 10 days of the Israel-Hamas war. The Stars of David have been spray-painted on several homes in Berlin, echoing the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

London's Metropolitan Police documented 105 anti-Semitic incidents and 75 anti-Semitic offenses in the first half of October, compared with 14 incidents and 12 offenses in the same period last year.