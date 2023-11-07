State Prosecutor Demands To Jail Armenian War Criminal For 15 Years (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A regular session
of the court on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of
committing genocide in Meshali village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly
region as a member of illegal armed groups of Armenia in the 1990s,
was held in Baku, Trend reports.
The state prosecutor who spoke at the session brought to the
court's attention that Khachatryan had committed grave crimes.
He said that Khachatryan was treated with humanity at the court
hearings and necessary conditions were created for his defense.
The prosecutor noted that the criminal acts committed by Vagif
Khachatryan were proved at the court hearing.
He asked the court to sentence Khachatryan to 15 years of
imprisonment.
In December 1991, the criminal group, which included
Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and
expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in
Meshali village.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient
grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an
accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or
forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was
chosen against him.
About 59 people were recognized as victims in the
criminal case.
