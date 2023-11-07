State Prosecutor Demands To Jail Armenian War Criminal For 15 Years (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A regular session of the court on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in Meshali village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly region as a member of illegal armed groups of Armenia in the 1990s, was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The state prosecutor who spoke at the session brought to the court's attention that Khachatryan had committed grave crimes.

He said that Khachatryan was treated with humanity at the court hearings and necessary conditions were created for his defense.

The prosecutor noted that the criminal acts committed by Vagif Khachatryan were proved at the court hearing.

He asked the court to sentence Khachatryan to 15 years of imprisonment.

In December 1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.

About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case.

