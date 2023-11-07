(MENAFN) Recent public criticism of Ukraine's top military commander, Valery Zaluzhny, by President Vladimir Zelensky's administration has brought to light growing divisions within the Ukrainian leadership, as reported by the New York Times. General Zaluzhny's assessment last week that the conflict with Russia had reached a stalemate, with neither side poised for significant gains in the near future, was met with public rebuke from Zelensky's team.



The New York Times article on Saturday suggested that this public rebuke marks an emerging rift between military and civilian leadership, presenting an added challenge for Ukraine during an already complex period. Rumors of tensions between President Zelensky and General Zaluzhny have circulated in Ukraine for over a year, but this recent incident may be the first public exposure of the divide.



Zaluzhny's article for The Economist, where he likened the situation to World War I and described it as a "stalemate," drew significant attention. He also expressed the belief that the Ukrainian military would face challenges in achieving a substantial breakthrough without access to more advanced weaponry from its supporters.



Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the presidential office, responded to Zaluzhny's assessment by stating that he would refrain from commenting on the situation at the frontlines and potential future developments for the press. He also cautioned that such revelations could play into the hands of Russia.



The emergence of these tensions within the Ukrainian leadership underscores the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The differing assessments of the situation and potential strategies moving forward highlight the challenges facing Ukraine's leadership as they navigate a path towards resolution. It also raises questions about the implications of these internal divisions on the broader geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.



