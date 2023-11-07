Russian Army Fires 558 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day, Injuring Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kherson region 84 times in the past day, injuring six people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, the enemy launched 84 shelling attacks, firing 558 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs, ZU-23-2 and aircraft. The enemy fired 27 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminate another 890 Russian

According to the region's head, the Russian military targeted residential quarters in the region, a medical facility in Kherson, and a food industry enterprise in Kherson district.

Six people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, 432 children of various ages remain in Kherson region's communities that are under constant shelling by the Russian army, while 353 children have been evacuated.