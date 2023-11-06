ICC Qatar Organises Event On Latest Trends In International Arbitration

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar), in collaboration with international law firm Crowell & Moring LLP, organised an interactive panel discussion that explored the latest trends in international arbitration.

Held at Qatar Chamber's headquarters and titled 'Trending Topics in International Arbitration,' the panel delved into pressing issues which all parties must address from the outset of any dispute and navigate throughout the proceedings. During the event, participants received valuable insights into the latest trends in international arbitration, with a focus on emergency procedures, enforceability matters, third-party funding, confidentiality in arbitration proceedings, and appeals of arbitration awards.

Arbitration stands as the leading dispute resolution procedure for resolving international disputes. As the global economy continues to recover from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent disruption to international supply chains, and in light of rapidly-evolving geopolitical developments, cross-border disputes are likely to rise significantly, creating a need for specialised arbitration expertise.

Managing Partner at Crowell & Moring LLP Doha and Chairman of ICC Qatar's Arbitration and ADR Commission Charbel Maakaron said the event provided a platform to share strategic insights from prominent legal experts from Qatar and the UK, by covering a range of trending topics in international arbitration, as well as sharing ideas on overcoming the unique challenges of today's disputes.

Partner at Crowell & Moring LLP London Laurence Winston said:“In the realm of International Arbitration, the dynamic landscape of cross-border disputes demands constant adaptation. Our discussion shed light on the evolving trends and challenges in this field, providing a valuable compass for those navigating the intricate waters of global dispute resolution.”

He also highlighted:“As businesses increasingly view International Arbitration as the preferred way to settle disputes, it is crucial that relevant parties are kept fully informed with evolving key elements of a proceeding including third party funding options, the distinction between confidentiality and privacy, emergency procedures mechanisms, and potential avenues of arbitration appeals.”

Founder and Managing Partner of Dr Ghada M Darwish Karbon Law Firm, Dr Ghada M Darwish Karbon, said that exploring the latest trends of arbitration is not just a professional necessity; it's a commitment to paving the way for equitable and efficient dispute resolution in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

