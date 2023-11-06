Happy Birthday Raima Sen: 7 Photos Of This Bong-Beauty That Will Blow Your Mind

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raima Sen daughter of Moon Moon Sen and grand-daughter of Suchitra Sen, turns 44 this year. Check out these 7 pictures of the bong-beauty

Raima Sen is the daughter granddaughter of Suchitra Sen who is highly regarded as the 'Mahanayika' of bengali film industry. She looks mesmerizing in this black gown

Her father Bharat Dev, is the member of the royal family of Tripura but she was born in Mumbai as her mother Moon Moon sen used to stay at Mumbai for her professional endeavours

It is said the Raima Sen resembles her grandmother Suchitra Sen more than either mother or her sister

She starred in Rituparno Ghosh's 'Chokher Bali' and after that she played a character role in Vidya Balan's debut movie 'Parineeta'

She was also part of another Rituporno Ghosh movie, 'Memories in March'. She was starred in 'Antarmahal'

She has also worked on a huge number of bengali films opposite Parambrata Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee

Her younger sister, Riya Sen is also in the movie business. Her notable bengali films include Dwitiyo Purush and Baishe Shrabon