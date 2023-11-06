Japan's Embassy Condemns Russian Attacks On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine has condemned Russian attacks on Odesa and its civilian infrastructure.

That's according to the embassy's Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"We condemn the Russian attack on civilian sites in Odesa, which are part of the world cultural heritage. Such actions are unacceptable and must stop immediately," the post reads.

Late on November 5, Russian troops launched a missile and drone attack on Odesa, damaging 32 residential buildings and six architectural monuments, including the building of the Odesa Fine Arts Museum. Almost half of the halls of the museum were damaged.

In total, 93 architectural monuments have been damaged in Odesa since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

UNESCO condemned another Russian attack on Odesa that damaged the building of the National Fine Arts Museum.