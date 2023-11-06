The Belhasa Group Celebrates Over Five Decades Of Excellence

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Belhasa Group, a pioneer among family businesses in the United Arab Emirates, marks a remarkable journey of entrepreneurial success and growth as it celebrates more than fifty years of excellence. Founded in 1968 by Dr. Ahmed Saif Belhasa, the company has evolved into a diverse conglomerate, propelling the UAE's development across multiple sectors.

The Belhasa Group's founding venture, Union Trading Company, laid the foundation for what has become a thriving enterprise today. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ahmed Saif Belhasa and the dedicated efforts of his sons, Mr. Amer Ahmed Belhasa, Mr. Majed Ahmed Belhasa, Mr. Haitham Ahmed Belhasa, and Mr. Saeed Ahmed Belhasa, the group has expanded its portfolio to encompass more than thirty commercial companies. These companies are strategically managed across several remarkably successful sectors, Driving Institutes and Services, Construction, Trading and Real Estate, and Hospitality.

Diving into the sectors shows the group's journey and progress from 1968 till present day, which Dr. Ahmed Belhasa always linked to Dubai's economic growth and prominence and has always worked towards the same vision that his country had­, and from hereon, the“B33” vision was launched.

Dr. Ahmed, Chairman of Belhasa Group states:“Following the footsteps of Dubai's D33 economic agenda, a plan to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade,“B33” aims at positioning Belhasa Group as one of the top 3 family-run companies in Dubai, leading by reputation, and organization and doubling its achievements which in turn adds to Dubai's global success and presence.”

He goes on to add:“Dubai has reached prominence through its success in diversifying its economy away from a reliance mostly on trading and re-exporting, into becoming one of the world's major tourist destinations.”

The Emirates Driving Institute, a flagship division, is a trailblazer in the driving institutes and services sector of the UAE. It operates several institutes locally, including Dubai, Fujairah, Ajman, and Sharjah, and abroad in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morrocco, and the United States of America. This in turn highlights the group's commitment to its growth in this sector through its corporate strategy.

With a keen eye on diversification, the group's hospitality division has also seen notable expansion and various ventures in the past couple of years. This includes new openings of Ben's Cookies, making them a total of 10 outlets around the UAE, including the largest outlet in the world. Table Otto, originally a Kuwaiti concept, is now present with the group across 3 emirates, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The division also brought Bachir Ice Cream to the UAE, the famous Lebanese Ice Cream brand with 3 branches across Dubai and Sharjah.

The hospitality division is planning to end 2023 on a strong note, adding two esteemed international brands to its portfolio, North Audley Cantine (NAC) and Berenjak, and with plans on launching its home-grown concepts as promising plans await them in 2024.

Belhasa Group has also recently ventured into the car wash service industry with the launch of“Tubewash,” offering the region's first car wash tunnel service. Plans for expansion and diversification in this sector are underway, along with the establishment of“Platinum Taxi,” a leading taxi service in the emirates of Fujairah and Ajman, set to expand its operations to other emirates.

The group's journey of growth and diversification remains a testament to its commitment to excellence, innovation, and contributing to the UAE's dynamic landscape. With a rich history of 55 years and a vision for a prosperous future, the group continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's development and paving the path of what we could only label as 'just the beginning' for Belhasa Group's vision.