Hospitality Qatar 2023 Opens

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hospitality Qatar 2023 kicked off at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre Monday, bringing together more than 150 suppliers and service providers from the hospitality, tourism, and food and beverage sectors from over 20 countries.

HE Sultan bin Rashid al-Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, inaugurated the IFP-organised event. Dignitaries including Saudi Arabian ambassador Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah al-Saud, Turkish ambassador Dr Mustafa Gokso, Kuwait's deputy director general of the Industrial Exports Sector at the Public Authority for Industry Dr Sanad al-Ajmi and others were present.

“We are delighted that Hospitality Qatar has reached today's leading level, as confirmed by the remarkable turnout and active participation in the eighth edition,” IFP Qatar general manager Haidar Mshaimesh said in a press statement.

He noted that the three-day event, which concludes Wednesday has gathered leading global companies for interactive activities, facilitating the exchange of successful experiences and showcasing the latest innovations. It also aims to offer fresh solutions to propel the rapid advancements within Qatar's tourism and hospitality sector.

Mshaimesh expressed confidence in the success of Hospitality Qatar's latest edition as it strives to enhance the experience for both exhibitors and visitors while also playing a role in bolstering national initiatives to attract more tourists to Qatar.

Described as“the most exclusive and longest-standing international trade fair” for hotels, restaurants and catering (Horeca) in Qatar, the event provides an opportunity for investors and industry leaders to explore potential investment opportunities in the country's hospitality and tourism market.

“Fourteen Turkish companies are participating in this year's edition of Hospitality Qatar to underline the close relationship between Turkey and Qatar, as this event has strengthened the trade and economic relations between the two countries,” Turkish ambassador Dr Mustafa Gökçu said.

Some of the activities at this year's event include the Salon Culinaire live cooking competitions, attracting more than 150 chefs from 37 leading four- and five-star hotels in Doha across a diverse range of more than 20 categories.

Day two will witness a coffee competition, providing some of the best baristas in Qatar the chance to demonstrate their creativity and expertise in the art of coffee making.

IFP noted that Hospitality Qatar features an exhibition, conference, and business matchmaking and training programmes, allowing industry professionals and senior players to network and market their products and services.

Citing a Euro News recent report, the organiser noted that Qatar's hospitality market is currently the fastest-growing globally. The report anticipates sustained progress in this sector in the upcoming phase, largely attributed to Doha's strategically advantageous geographical location.

This positioning, the report added, allows approximately 80% of the world's population to be reachable within a six-hour flight, significantly enhancing the likelihood of Qatar emerging as a prominent tourist destination in the Arabian Gulf. This, in turn, paves the way for the realisation of Qatar's goal of hosting 6mn visitors annually by 2030.

