In a dramatic turn of events, the military in Guinea issued a resolute commitment to the country's current authorities on Saturday, following an audacious operation where a heavily armed commando group managed to free former dictator Moussa Dadis Camara from prison. General Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, the army's chief of the general staff, characterized this operation as an attempt to "sabotage" the reforms initiated under the leadership of Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who had seized power through a coup in September 2021.



The military's pledge of "unwavering commitment" to the ongoing reforms was broadcast on state TV, signaling a clear stance against the apparent disruption caused by the commando operation. The incident unfolded in the capital city of Conakry and was accompanied by intense gunfire, according to accounts from a government minister and legal representatives. During the operation, at least two other former officials who were standing trial alongside Dadis Camara for their involvement in a 2009 massacre during his presidency were also extracted from the central prison, as reported by sources.



Justice Minister Alphonse Charles Wright disclosed that in the early hours at approximately 0500 GMT, a group of "heavily armed men" forcefully entered the prison and successfully departed with four prisoners, most notably including Captain Moussa Dadis Camara. The development led to the closure of national borders as authorities grappled with the unfolding situation.



The circumstances surrounding Dadis Camara's departure from prison remained unclear, with questions looming over whether it was an escape of his own volition. In contrast, the military positioned this operation as an effort to subvert the government's reform agenda and reaffirmed its steadfast loyalty to the existing authorities.



The situation in Guinea has once again demonstrated the complex dynamics at play within the nation's political landscape, where historical figures and past events continue to influence contemporary developments and the delicate balance between security and democratic reforms.

