Iran, Russia make significant progress on Rasht-Astara railway project

(MENAFN) Significant progress has been made on the Rasht-Astara railway project, a crucial element of the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), linking northern Iranian cities Rasht and Astara. Kheirollah Khademi, the Managing Director of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), announced that 70 percent of the project's technical issues have been discussed and finalized with Russia. The remaining 30 percent is also expected to be resolved soon.



An agreement between Iran and Russia, who are both under Western sanctions, was signed on May 17 to move forward with this long-awaited railway project. The Rasht-Astara railway will span 162 kilometers and plays a pivotal role in the INSTC, which integrates road, rail, and sea transportation. It facilitates the transportation of goods between Russia and India via Iran, creating an important trade corridor.



Following extensive technical and specialized meetings between experts from both countries, the railway's blueprints have been adjusted to enhance speed and capacity. The agreement between Iran and Russia encompasses the project's general and specific terms, funding methods, employer requirements, and project implementation schedule.



This development marks a significant milestone in Iran-Russia cooperation, allowing for the expansion of trade and transportation connectivity. President Ebrahim Raisi expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government for their participation in this strategic initiative, emphasizing its importance for the INSTC. Putin echoed these sentiments, calling it a landmark moment for global transport infrastructure and emphasizing its significance for the nations involved in the corridor.

MENAFN06112023000045015682ID1107378516