Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation Sends Gift To Low-Income Families For Victory Day


11/6/2023 6:11:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) sent a caravan with products for 4,200 low-income families living in the districts of the republic, including martyrs and veteran families, on the occasion of November 8-Victory Day, Azernews reports.

In addition, on November 3, holiday gifts were presented to 1250 families of the same category living in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

At the same time, the number of families helped by ATUC since 2020 has reached 51,915.

It should be noted that sectoral trade unions and their local organizations also provide food aid to the families of the mentioned category in all regions on the eve.

