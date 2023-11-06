Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation Sends Gift To Low-Income Families For Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) sent a caravan
with products for 4,200 low-income families living in the districts
of the republic, including martyrs and veteran families, on the
occasion of November 8-Victory Day, Azernews reports.
In addition, on November 3, holiday gifts were presented to 1250
families of the same category living in the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic.
At the same time, the number of families helped by ATUC since
2020 has reached 51,915.
It should be noted that sectoral trade unions and their local
organizations also provide food aid to the families of the
mentioned category in all regions on the eve.
