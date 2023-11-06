Sales of English language textbooks in Russia decline sharply for H1 2023

(MENAFN) According to a news agency's report on Saturday, there has been a significant decline in the sale of English language textbooks in Russia during the first half of 2023, marking a substantial 33 percent decrease when compared to the same period in the previous year.



This data is based on information provided by the country's largest bookstore chain, Chitay-gorod – Bukvoyed, which operates an extensive network of approximately 700 retail outlets across Russia.



The downward trend in textbook sales isn't limited to English; it has affected the teaching materials for other major European languages as well.



Notably, sales of textbooks for teaching German saw a decline of 29 percent, followed by Italian at 27 percent, French at 24 percent, and Spanish at 8 percent, as reported by the news agency. The statistics were derived from an analysis of data provided by Chitay-gorod – Bukvoyed.



Additionally, Japanese language textbook sales also experienced a decrease of 14 percent. Conversely, there was an increase in the sales of books for learning Korean by 9 percent, Chinese by 4 percent, and Turkish by 1 percent.



Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions with the United States and its allies, English language textbooks continue to dominate the market for language learning materials at Chitay-gorod – Bukvoyed stores, closely followed by those for teaching Chinese and Korean.



In further discussions with AST and Prosveshcheniye publishing houses, it was noted that the demand for English language learning materials remains steady, but the sales of textbooks for Asian languages are on the rise.

