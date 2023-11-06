Deputy Chairman Of Beijing People's Assembly Pays Official Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Beijing People's Political Consultative Conference Zhang Chiami has paid an official visit to Azerbaijan. Baku City Executive Power Head Eldar Azizov met with the Chinese guests, Azernews reports.

Azizov familiarised them with the history of Baku and the projects implemented in the city.

It was reported that thanks to the policy implemented by President Ilham Aliyev, the quality of Baku's infrastructure has risen to a new level, and large-scale construction and improvement works in the city have made it even more beautiful. Eldar Azizov emphasized that the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva constantly takes care of the capital city, and due to this, the historical heritage of the city is preserved and modern architecture is developed.

Deputy Chairman of the Beijing People's Political Consultative Conference Zhang Jiaming said relations between Baku and Beijing are expanding day by day, and relations with Azerbaijan are of special importance for his country.

The guest expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown to him in Baku. The chairman noted that today, thanks to the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is distinguished by its uniqueness. Stating that he was confident that this visit would play a special role in strengthening relations between Baku and Beijing, Zhang Jiaming emphasized that Baku attracts special attention with its cleanliness, grooming, and greenery: "We are impressed by the level of the city."

Plans for further co-operation between the two capitals were discussed at the meeting. Further, the Chinese guests familiarized themselves with Baku's sights.