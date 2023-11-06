Deputy Chairman Of Beijing People's Assembly Pays Official Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Beijing People's
Political Consultative Conference Zhang Chiami has paid an official
visit to Azerbaijan. Baku City Executive Power Head Eldar Azizov
met with the Chinese guests, Azernews reports.
Azizov familiarised them with the history of Baku and the
projects implemented in the city.
It was reported that thanks to the policy implemented by
President Ilham Aliyev, the quality of Baku's infrastructure has
risen to a new level, and large-scale construction and improvement
works in the city have made it even more beautiful. Eldar Azizov
emphasized that the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban
Aliyeva constantly takes care of the capital city, and due to this,
the historical heritage of the city is preserved and modern
architecture is developed.
Deputy Chairman of the Beijing People's Political Consultative
Conference Zhang Jiaming said relations between Baku and Beijing
are expanding day by day, and relations with Azerbaijan are of
special importance for his country.
The guest expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown to him
in Baku. The chairman noted that today, thanks to the policy
pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is distinguished by
its uniqueness. Stating that he was confident that this visit would
play a special role in strengthening relations between Baku and
Beijing, Zhang Jiaming emphasized that Baku attracts special
attention with its cleanliness, grooming, and greenery: "We are
impressed by the level of the city."
Plans for further co-operation between the two capitals were
discussed at the meeting. Further, the Chinese guests familiarized
themselves with Baku's sights.
MENAFN06112023000195011045ID1107376990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.