Iranian Currency Rates For November 6


11/6/2023 2:14:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 6, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to November 5.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,057 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 6

Rial on November 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,983

51,987

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,728

46,721

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,860

3,860

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,807

3,808

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,043

6,040

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,718

135,711

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,781

14,781

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,140

28,122

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,082

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,756

30,737

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,195

25,193

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,301

2,303

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,480

1,479

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

453

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,324

27,337

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,009

31,034

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

37,972

37,973

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,278

1,278

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,557

31,556

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,594

8,593

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,758

5,761

100 Thai baths

THB

118,374

118,281

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,884

8,883

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,090

32,058

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,057

45,075

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,047

9,046

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,477

15,477

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,669

2,667

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

572

572

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,889

74,900

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 443,373 rials and the price of $1 is 413,290 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,066 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,718 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107376850

