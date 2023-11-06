Iranian Currency Rates For November 6

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 6, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to November 5. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,057 rials.

Currency Rial on November 6 Rial on November 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,983 51,987 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,728 46,721 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,860 3,860 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,807 3,808 1 Danish krone DKK 6,043 6,040 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,718 135,711 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,781 14,781 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,140 28,122 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,082 109,080 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,756 30,737 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,195 25,193 1 South African rand ZAR 2,301 2,303 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,480 1,479 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 453 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,324 27,337 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,009 31,034 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,972 37,973 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,278 1,278 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,557 31,556 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,594 8,593 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,758 5,761 100 Thai baths THB 118,374 118,281 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,884 8,883 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,090 32,058 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,057 45,075 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,047 9,046 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,477 15,477 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,669 2,667 1 Afghan afghani AFN 572 572 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,889 74,900 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 443,373 rials and the price of $1 is 413,290 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,066 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,718 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

