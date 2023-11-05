Reading Retreat In Greece Featuring Jennifer Hiller

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Next June, Imagine Greece Retreats will host a special reading retreat for all of Jennifer Hillier's fans.

Jennifer Hillier imagines the worst about people and then writes about it. Born and raised in Toronto and a proud Canadian, she spent eight years in the Seattle area, which is where all her books are set.

She's a USA Today, Globe and Mail, and Toronto Star bestselling author of THINGS WE DO IN THE DARK. Her six previous novels include LITTLE SECRETS, which was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the Anthony Award, and JAR OF HEARTS, which won the ITW Thriller Award for Best Hardcover Novel and was nominated for the Anthony and Macavity Awards.

The retreat will occur on the island of Amorgos, Greece. Jonas Saul, Chris Colmenero, and Rania Stone will also be guest authors of the retreat.

All the participants will get:



Αttendance to all group discussions, events, and Q&As

Retreat materials, which often include free books

Greek buffet breakfasts each day

Buffet lunches each day

Buffet dinners each evening

Greek dance night with live music

Q&A session with guest authors

A hiking tour from one historic village to another and the 1000 years old monastery

Attendance at lectures and interactive discussions with guest authors

Transfers upon arrival and departure on Amorgos (port-hotel-port)

Free use of yoga Shalas and use of all props. Wireless internet in all spaces of the resort

