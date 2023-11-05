Kiev`s high-rank general criticized over causing ‘panic’ in West

(MENAFN) Ukraine's commander-in-chief, Valery Zaluzhny, has faced criticism from Igor Zhovkva, the deputy head of President Vladimir Zelensky's office, for his recent remarks on the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zhovkva expressed his discontent with Zaluzhny's interview with The Economist, published earlier in the week, where the top military official likened the Ukraine conflict to World War I and suggested that technological advancements have made a significant breakthrough unlikely.



Zaluzhny also highlighted the substantial risk of a prolonged trench warfare scenario, potentially leading to a wear-down of the Ukrainian state. Zhovkva contended that discussing such matters with the press plays into Russia's hands and emphasized that it would have been more prudent for Zaluzhny to refrain from public commentary on the situation at the front lines.



Furthermore, Zhovkva pointed out that Zaluzhny's candid remarks did not go unnoticed in Western diplomatic circles. He revealed that he received a call from a high-ranking official in one of the leaders' offices of partner countries, expressing concern and seeking clarification on the situation. This unexpected reaction from Western allies has raised questions about the potential ramifications of Zaluzhny's statements on Ukraine's standing in the eyes of its international supporters.



