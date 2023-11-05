Tens of thousands pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Washington

(MENAFN) On Saturday, tens of thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators flooded the streets of Washington, D.C., protested Israel's bombing of Gaza, and demonstrated outside the White House. They demanded a cease-fire and an end to American support for Israel.



On Saturday afternoon, demonstrators flocked to Freedom Plaza, where they formed a rallying point around speakers denouncing what they saw as a genocide occurring in Gaza.



Rapper Macklemore was one of the speakers, telling thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters he was "not afraid" to criticize the conflict.



“We’ve been told to just be complicit to protect our careers, to protect our interests — and I’m not going to do it anymore,” Standing on a stage in Freedom Plaza, Macklemore addressed a gathering of applauding protestors. “I know enough that this is a genocide.”



With trumpets, drums, and Palestine's flag flying, protesters stormed across D.C. to voice their opposition to the war.



In addition, they carried posters demanding an end to the United States' support for Israel and a stop to the bombs dropping over Gaza, which have claimed over 9,000 lives.



The 35-year-old Mohammed Ali made the long journey from Boston, Massachusetts, to the event. Concerned about the "killing of children," Ali demanded an immediate end to hostilities.

MENAFN05112023000045015839ID1107374592